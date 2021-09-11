'It's Just Continuing With The Momentum': RCB's Devdutt Padikkal On IPL 2021 Resumption

Ahead of the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) prodigy Devdutt Padikkal said that he doesn't feel like there has been a break in the tournament and added that it'll just be about carrying the momentum forward once the tournament resumes in the United Arab Emirates.

“It is almost like we are continuing the tournament again, it does not feel like that we have had a long break because we have had enough cricket. It does not feel like a huge break and it is just about continuing with the momentum we had in the first phase of the season,” Padikkal said while speaking at RCB’s interview series, Bold Diaries, on the team's official YoutTube channel.

Taling about how IPL has turned into a festival in India, Padikkal said, “In India, cricket is a huge festival and it is a religion. There is a lot of attention you get outside the sport as well so it is important you try to focus on the game. It is very easy to drift away and get distracted, so what I have tried to do is to focus on the game and try not to look at the media because it is easy to get distracted by those things”.

'I hope so': Padikkal on the possibility of lifting IPL 2021 trophy

Since its inception in 2008, RCB has played three IPL finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016. However, they lost to Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings, and Surisers Hyderabad, respectively.

While speaking about the possibility of clinching the title this season, Padikkal said, “I would hope so. Every one comes with the hope of winning the IPL. Hopefully, this is our year. We have a good squad and we have gotten good replacements as well so we look ready for the challenge.” RCB are currently laced third in the points table, behind the Deccan Chargers and Chennai Super Kings.

Kohli, Siraj to join RCB camp after 6-day quarantine

News agency ANI quoted sources in the RCB franchise as saying that skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj will fly out of Manchester in a charter flight on Saturday to join the team in Dubai. The source said, “Yes, we have arranged a charter flight for Virat and Siraj, both of them will be flying out at 11:30 pm UK time on Saturday and will reach Dubai early Sunday morning. The safe transit of players is the utmost priority for RCB. They will undergo 6-day quarantine there before joining the team bubble.” Kohli and Siraj are presently in England as part of the Indian Test team.

The IPL is set to resume on 19 September. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first match of the second leg against the Kolkata Knight Riders on 20 September.

(Image: BCCI)