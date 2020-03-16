'It's Kohlinoor,' Say Netizens Proclaiming Virat Kohli The Real Gem As Team India's Skipper Meets The Queen

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 kicked off as the hosts England locked horns with South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval on Thursday. Prior to the commencement of the quadrennial event, all the captains of the 10 participating teams met Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. The Queen also took pictures along with all the 10 captains. The Board of Control for Cricket In India shared this image. Take a look.

BCCI also posted a pic of the Queen interacting with the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Here's how the netizens reacted.

Kohinoor maang le — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 30, 2019

Crown (🏆) ke saath he wapas aayega #KingKohli — ಏಕಾಂಗಿ 🐼 (@grharsh) May 29, 2019

Virat kohli in his mind. Crown cricket ka madam ji hum le jayenge!! 😂😂 — RISHABH (@rj045561) May 29, 2019

Yahi mauka hai Kohinoor wapas maang lo🤣 — 🌼Aparna🌈 (@Jayaa_IND) May 29, 2019

Did he ask her about the Kohinoor? — Lisha Almeida (@Lishlet) May 30, 2019

When you realize India still has the real Kohinoor!

IT'S KOHLINOOR.

#ICCWorldCup2019 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/djkoTDFMII — vikash sharma vicky (@vicky_sbl) May 30, 2019

Just like the hosts England, even India are the strong favourites to win this year's showpiece event. India have won the World Cup twice in 1983 and 2011. They finished as the runners-up in the 2003 edition where the 'Men In Blue' were completely outplayed by Ricky Ponting's Australia in the summit clash. Virat Kohli-led India will be looking to emulate Kapil & Co. by lifting the coveted trophy at the 'Mecca of Cricket', Lord's on July 14.

India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.

