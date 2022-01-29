'It's No Secret How Much I Love India': Brett Lee Honoured To Receive Letter From PM Modi

Many prominent cricket personalities around the globe like Matthew Hayden, Jonty Rhodes, Chris Gayle, and Kevin Pietersen received personalised letters from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India. Among the stalwarts, former Australian pacer Brett Lee also received a felicitation letter from PM Modi, acknowledging his close ties with the nation. Meanwhile, Lee took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and thanked the Indian Prime Minister for the heart-touching gesture.

Brett Lee thanks PM Narendra Modi

Thanking PM Modi for sending him the letter, Brett Lee mentioned in his tweet that he is grateful for spending so many years in India.”Such an honour to receive this letter. Thank you @narendramodi . It’s no secret how much I love India & its people & feel grateful that I’ve been able to spend so many years enjoying this beautiful country. I’m a few days late, but Happy Republic Day India,” Brett Lee tweeted.

In his letter to Brett Lee, PM Modi extended the greetings of the 73rd Republic Day of India and also mentioned that India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence from the British rule this year. He further added that he decided to write the letter to him with a sense of gratitude for his affection towards the nation and hoped the Aussie continues to work closely with India and its people. PM Modi went on to add that the close ties between Lee and the Indians, display the strong relationship shared by India and Australia.

Brett Lee's popularity in India

Brett Lee is one of the former Aussie legends, who has received immense love from India, during his time as a player. Along with some of the key battles he had with Indian batters in the past, he is also remembered for playing in the Indian Premier League(IPL) for his stints with the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Following his retirement from all forms of cricket, Brett Lee donned the commentary hat in the IPL and found a way to stay connected with the Indian masses.