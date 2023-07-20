'It's Not About 800 Wickets': Sangakkara Recalls Incredible Story Of Selfless Muralidaran

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara witnessed Muttiah Muralitharan's brilliance as a spinner up close while they were both members of the national squad. In order to emphasise the value of commitment and consistency, Sangakkara recalls an event in which the coach banned Muralitharan from bowling for an extended period during practice sessions. Sangakkara still holds the former spinner's remark in high regard since it made an impression on him.

3 things you need to know

Kumar Sangakkara made 12400 runs in 134 Test matches for Sri-Lanka

Muthiah Muralidaran took 800 Test wickets in 133 matches for Sri-Lanka

Sangakkara made his last appearance in Test for Sri Lanka vs India at Colombo (PSS) on August 20–24, 2015

Kumar Sangakkara was sparked by Muttiah Muralidaran’s dedication

Talking to Sky Sports Cricket's Ashes Podcast, the former Sri Lanka captain claimed:

When I first started, I used to watch Murali bowl for 1-2 hours in the nets, and the coach would just go and grab the ball off him and ask him, 'Why are you bowling so much? Save some for the match, He used to say, 'I don't care what number of wickets I take or how much variation or turn I get. But I want to make sure that when I run in, even with my eyes closed, I am able to pitch the ball exactly where I want it to. If I don't have that, then the rest doesn't matter.' The amount of work he had to put in for his accuracy was immense.

The difficulties Muralidaran encountered while leading the bowling attack alone were emphasised by Kumar Sangakkara. Even though his actions drew criticism and he had to battle with ailments, he lacked significant support until Rangana Herath arrived later in his career. Muralitharan's mental toughness was visible since, before games, he would experience intense exhilaration that would cause stomachaches and even make him throw up in the restroom. Through these difficulties, his commitment to the game and passion for it were clear.

What did he say about his last-ever match with Sri Lanka?

I was the captain and I told him, 'You need 8 wickets and we want you to get 8 wickets. So if you play and you don't get them, it's okay you can take a break and then come back and let us know when you want to come back and finish it off. He looked at us and said, 'No. It's fine. I have challenged myself to get the 8 wickets in this one game. It's not about 800 wickets. If I get those 8 wickets, we win. That's more important. If I don't get 8 wickets so be it.' That was the measure of the man.

Kumar Sangakkara led the group during Muttiah Muralidaran's final Test for Sri Lanka. Even though he was only eight wickets away from reaching the legendary milestone of 800 Test wickets, Muralitharan demonstrated his dedication to the team and the game by refusing to play for individual success. He put the team's success ahead of his own by concentrating on delivering his all in his final game in Sri Lanka vs India at Galle - July 18 - 22, 2010.