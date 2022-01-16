'It's Shocking': Atul Wassan Explains How Virat Kohli Was 'under Pressure' Before Quitting

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Atul Wassan on Sunday said that he was shocked by Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as skipper of India's Test team. Wassan said that the star batsman was under pressure. He further claimed that the decision would not have been the same had India defeated South Africa in the recently concluded Test series.

Reacting to Kohli’s stepping down as captain, Atul Wassan said that the player was under pressure. "It is shocking. There was pressure on him. I think everything going on from the last couple of months build the pressure on him."

He said that Kohli must have realised that the final frontier wasn’t doing much in South Africa. "If he would have won the series, probably things would have been different," the former cricketer said.

He also added that Kohli was not getting much runs and wasn’t at the top of his game lately. He further raised concern over the decision affecting Kohli’s game more. "Virat has always been striving because of his control. He is not the kind of player who can step aside," Wassan said.

He also added that the decision might affect Kohli’s intensity in the future. "He will have to find a way to balance it out," the former player said. Wassan also added that Rohit Sharma taking over India's captaincy is a short-term solution and the team must look at grooming a captain in players like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

Virat Kohli on Saturday shocked the cricket fraternity by deciding to step down from the Test captaincy following the conclusion of the three-match Test series against South Africa. The 33-year-old ended his reign by losing the three-match Test series 1-2. Kohli took over the captaincy back in 2015 following the shocking retirement of MS Dhoni in Australia. He then went on to become India's most successful Test captain ever.

In his statement, Kohli said, "It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I have done this job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage, and for me as the Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart, and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

The resignation comes on the back of exchanges between him and the BCCI. The exchange started with his T20I resignation before the 2021 World Cup. In December 2021, the BCCI then stripped Kohli of the ODI captaincy, naming Rohit Sharma as the new leader.

Image: REPUBLIC/PTI