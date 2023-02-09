'It's Time To Remove KL Rahul': India Batsman Incurs Wrath Of Fans After Another Flop Show

The first Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is taking place in Nagpur, where the home side put on a dominating performance on Day 1 to gain an advantage over the Aussies. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for just 177 runs thanks to some brilliant bowling from Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul in the match, while Ashwin finished with three wickets to his name.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul then started their first innings with a bang as they scored 76 runs between them. Rohit went on to score a half-century off 66 balls. Rahul, however, was dismissed for 20 off 71 balls by debutant Todd Murphy, bringing night watchman Ashwin to the crease just before the day's play was about to be called off by the umpires. Rahul's dismissal in the 23rd over of the Indian innings did not sit down well with fans, who took to social media to slam the newly-wed cricketer.

Netizens react to Rahul's dismissal

POV : Last day of being KL Rahul fan 😭 pic.twitter.com/l55Zs2Pswk — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) February 9, 2023

Shubman Gill & Prithvi Shaw Fans watching KL Rahul getting out to a Rookie Spinner after Scratching for 20 odd runs be#INDvAUS#RohitSharma𓃵#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/4D2txVniwP — MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) February 9, 2023

Before I could celebrate Rohit Sharma's fifty, KL Rahul in gham de diya. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 9, 2023

The match started with Australia winning the toss and electing to bat first. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj provided India with the much-needed breakthrough as they dismissed Australian openers cheaply. Both David Warner and Usman Khawaja were removed for just 1 run each. Jadeja then returned after lunch to pick three quick wickets and put Australia in trouble. Ashwin joined the party and picked three wickets to restrict the visitors to just 177 runs in the first innings. At stumps on Day 1, India are 77/1 in 24 overs.

Image: