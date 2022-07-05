'It's Too Easy': Kevin Pietersen Not Happy With Jasprit Bumrah's Tactics In 5th Test

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen expressed his unhappiness over Jasprit Bumrah's tactics during Day 4 of the rescheduled England vs India 5th Test. England made a strong comeback and pushed Team India on the backfoot at the end of Day 4. Chasing 378 to victory, England is in a comfortable position courtesy of a fine opening stand between Zak Crawley and Alex Lees.

ENG vs IND: Kevin Pietersen on Jasprit Bumrah's fielding tactics on Day 4

England at the end of Day 4 raced to 259 courtesy of 3 half-centuries from Alex Lees, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. Team India failed to apply brakes to England's scoring rate and Kevin Pietersen was quick to point out errors in the field placement. While speaking to Sky Sports' Pietersen said, "I don't think Bumrah got his tactics right today at all, and I say that with the greatest deal of respect. There is no way with a reverse swinging ball that he should make it that easy for the batter because the batter is trying so hard to decipher which way that ball is swinging".

"When it's reverse swinging at 90mph, the nicest place to bat is at the non-striker's end, and the ability to get to the non-striker's end as easily as they did this afternoon, it's too easy," he said, adding, " They had long off and long on, and that was pure madness. For half an hour that was pure madness. Even for the last 15-20 minutes of the day's play, pull them right in, say 'Jonny, if you're good enough to hit me over the head, please do it".

ENG vs IND: Vikram Rathour unhappy with India's batting performance

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour was disappointed with the team's performance on Day 4 which allowed England to make a comeback. Speaking of Team India's batting performance, Rathore said, "I'll agree that we had a pretty ordinary day as far as batting is concerned. We were ahead, we were in a position where we could have batted them out of the game. Unfortunately, it didn't happen. A lot of them got starts but couldn't convert them. We were expecting one of them to play a big knock and have a big partnership but unfortunately, it didn't happen like that."

He further added, "We had to show a little better, not intent, but strategy. We could've handled it slightly differently. People tried to play shots but didn't really convert or execute them well enough. They got out to that. We will have to rethink how we handle that next time in a similar situation, against similar bowlers who keep similar fields. We will need to have a better strategy against them."