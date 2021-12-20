'I've Had Two Children Since': Alastair Cook Takes Brutal Swipe At Joe Root's Groin Injury

Joe Root, England's captain, was hit in the crotch area while batting in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. During the closing session of Day 4 of the second Test, Australian bowler Mitchell Starc hit the right-handed batter in the nether region, causing Root to fall to the ground and look in excruciating pain.

Former England captain Alastair Cook recalled his own groin injury while discussing the recent incident, and took a sneaky dig at Root for giggling at the time of his injury in 2015.

When Cook was whacked on his genitals during the Ashes series in 2015, Root was spotted covering his mouth in laughter. "I've had two kids since then, but I don't know how Rooty is at the moment," Cook said.

When the incident with Cook occurred in 2015, Root was fielding beside the then England captain, and was seen covering his mouth in laughter as his teammates called for medical help.

"I would love to say what goes around comes around but I was okay and I've had two children since. I don't know how Rooty is at the moment," Cook said while presenting the second Ashes Test on BT Sport.

"I was okay, I've had two children since..."



Sir Alastair Cook gives his immediate reaction to that Joe Root incident 👀#Ashes pic.twitter.com/li79f9RgYh — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 19, 2021

Ashes: Australia vs England 2nd Test

As far as the second Ashes Test is concerned, Australia are on the verge of gaining a 2-0 lead as they now need just 3 wickets to win the ongoing match on Day 5. England, on the other hand, are attempting to save the game and would require to bat until the end of play on Day 5 for a draw.

Earlier on Day 4, Australia set a target of 468 runs to win, courtesy of another batting effort by Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.

Australia posted a mammoth total of 473 runs in their first innings before they declared late on Day 2. While David Warner (95), Steve Smith (93), and Alex Carey (51) all scored a half-century each, Marnus Labuschagne smashed a magnificent century to help Australia post a massive total.

Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser also contributed to the total by scoring valuable runs towards the backend of their first innings.

Image: cricket.com.au