'I've Never Seen Him That Upset': Jadeja Reminisces Delivery That 'changed' Tendulkar

Former Team India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has revealed how cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar changed after facing a particular delivery. The Indian cricket team is currently touring Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series. While this is the first Zimbabwe tour for India in six years, the two sides clashed against each other more often in the past.

Jadeja, who is currently associated with the Sony Sports Network, while commentating in the India vs Zimbabwe series, made an honourable mention of Tendulkar. Jadeja recalled an instance from the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy 1998/99, which featured India, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe. Back then, star players like the Flower twins (Andy and Grant), Heath Streak, captain Alistair Campbell, Pommie Mbangwa and others featured in the Zimbabwe team.

Meanwhile, during the penultimate match of the tri-nation series, Zimbabwean pacer Henry Olonga made headlines for dismissing Sourav Ganguly, Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and captain Ajay Jadeja, which led to India losing the match by 13 runs. Olonga is widely remembered for his delivery to Tendulkar, where the Indian batter ended up edging the short-pitched delivery, before being caught by Grant Flower.

'That ball really changed this man,' says Ajay Jadeja

Revealing how the dismissal changed Tendulkar, Jadeja said, “That ball really changed this man. We were blessed to play with him, spent enough time around him. He was not an egoistic man, but he had a pride about his game. And when he got out like that, the next couple of days, he didn't sleep. The whole night, he was so upset, I have never seen him that upset. It was not just the ego getting out. We also ended up losing that game”.

However, Tendulkar made a sensational comeback in the summit clash against Zimbabwe after guiding India to a 10-wicket win, courtesy of his knock of 124 runs in 92 balls. Batting alongside Ganguly, both batters stitched an unbeaten 1st wicket stand of 197 runs. Tendulkar scored a total of 274 runs in five games during the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy 1998/99 with the help of two centuries.

In the meantime, the KL Rahul-led Men In Blue have already claimed victory in the ongoing ODI series. Having started the assignment with a 10-wicket win in the series opener, Team India won the 2nd ODI by five wickets on Saturday. India is now eyeing a 3-0 whitewash, by winning the final ODI on Monday.