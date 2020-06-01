Shreyas Iyer Stumps Fans With Batting Practice Video, Says 'haters Won't Believe': Watch

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, just like his other Indian teammates, showed his creative side by making a magic video which he posted on social media on Saturday. With the cricket season still suspended due to the India lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian cricketers are not only keeping themself fit by doing workouts at home, but also making videos to entertain fans.

India lockdown: Shreyas Iyer magic video to kill lockdown boredom

In the video Delhi Capitals skipper, Shreyas Iyer can be seen batting at home with a tennis ball, and as soon as he hit the ball, it went to his dog, few family members, hit the ceiling fan and the furniture to finally land into a glass. Iyer made fans wonder that if this was another of the cricketer's magic tricks.

Batting practice done right 🎯 pic.twitter.com/GD5NithMO4 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) May 30, 2020

India lockdown: Shreyas Iyer does fielding practice with eggs

Even though there is no cricket action on the field, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer is ensuring that he keeps his fielding skills intact. The Delhi Capitals skipper shared a video of his fielding routine from home which involved a little hand from his family. In the video, Iyer is seen diving to catch an egg, stops chairs like he stops deliveries near the boundary rope and gets smacked on the face while attempting to catch clothes being thrown at him with one hand.

India lockdown: Shreyas Iyer awaits return to IPL with Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer was named as captain of his IPL side Delhi Capitals in the 2018 season. The decision to promote Iyer was taken by the Delhi franchise after Gautam Gambhir stepped down as skipper halfway through the season. Iyer stamped his authority as a captain and led the Delhi Capitals to their maiden playoffs berth in the IPL 2019.

During the IPL trade window, Delhi Capitals added the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin to their team. Apart from the experienced duo, DC also acquired the services of Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey during the IPL 2020 auction.

(IMAGE: SHREYAS IYER / TWITTER)