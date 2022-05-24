J&K L-G Meets Umran Malik In Jammu; Assures Government Will Take Care Of His Training

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday evening visited the pace sensation Umran Malik here and said the government will take care of his training and other facilities.

Umran, who received his maiden call-up for the national team for the upcoming five-match T20 International home series against South Africa starting June 9, reached his Jammu residence Monday after taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A large number of enthusiastic youngsters visited him at his Malik Market residence during the day and clicked selfies with him.

He was also seen waving at the crowds from the balcony of his house.

Umran has picked up 21 wickets in 13 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL but it's his ability to bowl consistently at 95 miles per hour that has caught the imagination of all and sundry with calls for his immediate selection in top-flight cricket.

"The whole country is proud (of Umran). The government will take care of his training and other facilities," the Lt Governor told reporters outside his house after meeting the cricketer, nicknamed 'Jammu Express'.

Asked whether the government will provide him a job, he said "there is a provision in the sports policy and whenever he wishes the government will provide him this opportunity."

