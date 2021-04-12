JAB Vs PLG Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Brescia 2021 Match Preview

Janjua Brescia are all set to face Pak Lions Ghedi in Match 2 of the ECS T10 Brescia 2021. The JAB vs PLG match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST from the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Monday, April 12, 2021. Here is our JAB vs PLG Dream11 prediction, JAB vs PLG Dream11 team and JAB vs PLG playing 11. The JAB vs PLG live streaming will be available on FanCode.

JAB vs PLG Dream11 prediction: JAB vs PLG match preview

Janjua Brescia will be heading into this match with some T10 experience behind them and will look to make a winning start to the campaign. On the other hand, Pak Lions Ghedi is making their debut and will have a tough task in their hand as they take on a very experienced side. This should be a good contest to watch. Speaking about the tournament, five top Italian sides, Brescia CC, Cividate, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia and Pak Lions Ghedi will feature over six days in 24 scintillating T10 matches.

JAB vs PLG live prediction: JAB vs PLG Dream11 team (probable playing XIs)

JAB: Zahid Ali (c), Hasnain Mirza, Abdul Rehman (wk), Adnan Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Farhad Ali, Suleman Ali, Mohammad Afzal, Muhammad Saqib, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Shouab.

PLG: Haseeb Abdul (c), Rohit Unnithan, Sheraz Khan (wk), Tabassum Riaz, Mudassar Riaz, Muhammad Tayyab, John Joseph, Nithin Das, Shueb Khan, Tojo Thomas, Ehtasham Safdar.

JAB vs PLG match prediction: JAB vs PLG player record

Waseem Ahmad and Zahid Ali are key players for Janjua Brescia side and will be eager to perform really well in the tournament to take the team to the final. On the other hand, Haseeb Abdul and Muhammad Tayyab will be the key players for Pak Lions Ghedi in the upcoming contest.

JAB vs PLG Dream11 live: JAB vs PLG best team

JAB vs PLG live: JAB vs PLG match prediction

As per our JAB vs PLG Dream11 prediction, JAB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The JAB vs PLG match prediction and JAB vs PLG playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JAB vs PLG Dream11 team and JAB vs PLG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee a positive result.

