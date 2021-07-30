Last Updated:

'Jab We Met Spike': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Cute Moments With His Adopted Pet Dog

Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of his pet on the social media platform where he can be seen playing with his dog, he wrote the caption, 'Jab We Met'.

Sachin Tendulkar

@sachin_rt- Twitter Image


During the pandemic, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been interacting with his fans. He has been giving fans a deeper look, from a sneak peek of him cooking to showing his keen interest in gardening. Now, the master blaster has a new dog and he can't stop raving about it on social media. 

He shared an image of his new puppy with the caption, "My new 'Paw'tner, Spike, is making his social media debut today!" a few days ago. Now he shared another picture on the social media platform where he can be seen playing with his dog, he wrote the caption, "Jab We Met."

Netizens applauded Sachin for the 'adopt, don't shop' message

The bouncy puppy was spotted running around the yard among the chickens, as well as jumping on a couch and wrestling with its toys. According to Sachin, it's an Indian breed. Since being shared one day ago, the video has received over 18 thousand likes on Twitter and 5.2 lakh likes on Instagram, and the figure is rapidly growing.

People made a variety of comments. While some remarked on the canine's cuteness, others praised Sachin Tendulkar for adopting an Indian breed dog. Many applauded him for spreading the "adopt, don't shop" message, others joined in the conversation by posting photos of their own indie pets on social media.

“You're just setting up new records! I hope this inspires many to adopt an Indie breed. Give indies a chance, even they will love you more in return,” commented an Internet user. “Very good to know sir! We all should encourage others to adopt Indian breed dogs! I have 8 Indian breed dogs, all of them are strays and some are rescued!” wrote another.

The little puppy is an orphan

Sachin explained in the video that the little pup is an orphan and that the canine was brought to his property by the caretaker's children. The adorable pooch had the master blaster wrapped around its small paws in no time. He chose to retain the puppy and gave it the name Spike, ensuring that it would forever have a home.

Image- @sachin_rt/Twitter

