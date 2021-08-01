Jack Leach Believes India Series Will Determine Where England Stands In Terms Of Progress

England spinner Jack Leach on Saturday said that the five-match Test series against India will show where his side is currently standing at. Leach said playing against a top team like India will let England know where it is standing in terms of progress. Leach said he is also focussing on personal performance as it may help him secure his place in the Ashes squad. Leach said bowling against Indian batters during England's recent tour to the South Asian country has helped him a lot as a bowler, adding, "I believe I can bowl at these guys and do well".

During England's tour of Sri Lanka and India earlier this year, Leach finished as the team's leading wicket-taker. Leach had a total of 28 wickets in six Tests. The 30-year-old, however, was left out of the squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. Leach stated that the management chose an all-pace attack for the series against New Zealand because they believed the combination would be lethal.

The England cricket team recently suffered a blow as key all-rounder Ben Stokes announced "indefinite leave from the sport" keeping in mind his mental well-being. Leach backed his teammate and said all the players are behind Stokes in these trying times. Leach said Stokes has shown courage and bravery in prioritising his mental health. Stokes has been replaced by Somerset's Craig Overton.

England and India's squad for Test series

England's squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, Captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset).

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

Image: AP

