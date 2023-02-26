Jack Leach Clean Bowls Will Young With A Peach Of A Delivery During 2nd Test - WATCH

On Day 3 of the second Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve, left-arm spinner Jack Leach (3/80) worked in tandem with fast bowlers Stuart Broad (4/61) and James Anderson (3/37) to bowl out the hosts, New Zealand, for a mere 209 runs in their first innings. England captain Ben Stokes took the surprising decision to enforce the follow-on, which presented a new challenge for the home team, as they had to face another English attack.

Despite the follow-on, New Zealand's opening batters, Tom Latham and Devon Conway, put up an impressive partnership of 149 runs, with both scoring half-centuries. However, their partnership was short-lived as they fell in quick succession, leaving the hosts at 155/2. The next pair of Kane Williamson and Will Young were able to stabilize the innings and looked to have regained control of the game.

'Leach with a peach'

However, Leach had other plans and delivered a special delivery to Young that threatened to end the Kiwis' efforts to avoid a clean-sweep by the visitors. On the fourth ball of his over, Leach pitched a length delivery along the line of off-stump, which caught Young off guard. Young could not decide whether to rock back or stride forward and eventually had his feet stuck in the crease, becoming an easy target for the Kookaburra.

Leach's delivery straightened just enough to beat the outside edge of Young's bat and hit the off-stump. Young was left stunned, while Leach wore a wide smile on his face, knowing that he had delivered a fantastic ball. Young's dismissal reduced New Zealand to 167/3, but Williamson and Henry Nicholls steadied the innings and took the team's total to 202 by stumps with no further loss of wickets.

England won the first Test match in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. England only need to avoid a defeat in the second Test to secure the series trophy. They have not won a Test series in New Zealand in more than 15 years. New Zealand, on the other hand, will need to win the second Test to level the series and avoid a home defeat.

