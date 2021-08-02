Jack Leach Salutes Ben Stokes' 'courage' & 'bravery' To Prioritise Mental Health Over Game

England spinner Jack Leach has said that all-rounder Ben Stokes has shown courage and bravery to prioritise his mental health and take an indefinite break from cricket.

On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had officially confirmed that Ben Stokes withdrew his name from the upcoming five-match Test series against India to take an indefinite break from all forms of the game.

The reason behind the star all-rounder taking a break from cricket was to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month.

India vs England: Jack Leach lauds Ben Stokes

"All the lads are behind Ben and supporting him where we can. He has shown courage and bravery to prioritise his mental health. He is a focal part of our team and we will miss him," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jack Leach as saying.

"His priority is to take some time out from the game to get better. We can't wait to welcome him back in the near future and winning games of cricket for England," he added.

Meanwhile, the ECB has named Somerset's Craig Overton as Ben Stokes's replacement.

The opening Test match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday.

India vs England: Kohli & Co. look to improve their dismal Test record on English soil

Team India's last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. The Indian team had a forgettable outing in the 2011 season where they were handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

Four years later (2018), Virat Kohli's spirited team was no match for Joe Root & Co. who registered an emphatic 4-1 win.

At the same time, all eyes will be on the Indian skipper Virat Kohli as well.

His team might have suffered a humiliating defeat in the WTC final against New Zealand in June, but now Virat Kohli & Co. would be hoping to bring their A-game in the upcoming five-match Test series against England starting August 4. The batting megastar had a dream English summer in 2018 where he had scored 593 runs in 10 innings.

(With ANI Inputs)