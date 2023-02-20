'Jadeja Ka Clone': Aakash Chopra Hilariously Trolls Australia For 2nd Innings Collapse

Aakash Chopra has hilariously trolled the Australian team following their crushing defeat at the hands of the Indian team in the second Test in Delhi. Australia surrendered to Ravindra Jadeja's brutal spin web as the left-arm spinner rattled the Aussie batting line-up on the third day of the second Test match. The Indian team has now retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy as they edge closer towards claiming a place in the final of the World Test Championship.

Aakash Chopra takes a hilarious dig at Australia

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to take a dig at the visiting side as he tweeted, Jadeja ka clone nahin mila na??" The tweet was particularly aimed at the Australian batting line-up who reportedly tried to test their mettle by using the help of a spinner who resembled off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Players like Steve Smith looked determined to get under the skin as they had used all possible resources in a bid to get the job done in this edition of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. But all their efforts have gone in vain as India has now successfully retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with a convincing win over Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Riding on the brilliance of a certain Ravindra Jadeja, India stayed on the cusp of a potential whitewash of a talented Australian side in the ongoing Test series. Jadeja single-handedly tore up the Aussie batting lineup with a brilliant seven-wicket haul in the second innings of the Delhi Test.

India needs to secure at least a win in one of the remaining Test matches to ensure they remain in the hunt for that coveted World Test Championship trophy. They were defeated by New Zealand in the final of that inaugural Test championship and they are pretty adamant to make amends this time around.

The Indian team will now take on Australia in the third Test which is poised to take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore starting from 1st March and a victory in this game will cement their place in the WTC final.