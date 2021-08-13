Jadeja Overtakes Sanjay Manjrekar's Test Record; Fans Recall Epic 'bits And Pieces' Saga

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja surpassed former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar in terms of total runs in international Test cricket on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday. KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane started the proceedings of Day 2, however, Rahul and Rahane were dismissed early. While Robinson got rid of KL Rahul for129 runs, veteran James Anderson sent Rahane back to the pavilion for just 1 run.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja attempted to steady the ship for India, however, Pant too was dismissed for 37 runs. Ravindra Jadeja carried on with his splendid form as he looked in good touch on Friday. India added 70 more runs for the loss of four wickets after resuming at the overnight score of 276 for three.

However, netizens hailed Ravindra Jadeja for a totally different reason. As soon as Jadeja flicked Sam Curran's delivery for a boundary, fans put out interesting stats and outlined that the all-rounder had now surpassed Sanjay Manjrekar in terms of a total number of runs in Test cricket.

Sanjay Manjrekar scored a total of 2043 in his international Test career for India, while Jadeja has surpassed the former cricketer on day 2 of the Lord's Test. Currently, Jadeja has 2072 runs under his belt in Test cricket.

Netizens reignite 'bits and pieces' debate

Jadeja at batting and sanjay manjrekar in commentary box. A match made in heaven. — Ronchi (@Void_ab_initio_) August 13, 2021

But only one century as against four! — kgrao (@kgrao1980) August 13, 2021

People really need to realise that he’s now basically a genuine batting all rounder and makes the team just as a batsman even without his bowling. — Anagh (@cricnagh) August 13, 2021

Lol . Am in bits and pieces😅 — Rajiv Ramanujam (@vernal_equinox) August 13, 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar-Ravindra Jadeja's 'bits and pieces' saga

During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravindra Jadeja were involved in an argument where the Indian commentator had termed the all-rounder 'Bits and Pieces' cricketer. Sanjay Manjrekar had slammed the idea of Virat Kohli & Co. to play with all-rounders and not specialists.

Criticising Ravindra Jadeja, Sanjay Manjrekar had said, "I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner.

This statement by Sanjay Manjrekar did not go down well Ravindra Jadeja as he took to his Twitter and wrote, "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea."

(Image Credits: @ravindrasinghjadeja/Twitter/PTI)