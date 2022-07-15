Jadeja Says Only One Man Can Help Virat Kohli Recover Form; 'I Can't Think Of Anyone Else'

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja believes Virat Kohli should consult Sachin Tendulkar about his current slump in international cricket. After the second One-Day International between India and England on Thursday, Jadeja remarked on Sony Six that the only person who can relate to Kohli at this time is Tendulkar. He suggested that the former India captain phone the legendary cricketer and discuss his bad form.

Jadeja went on to add that even if Kohli doesn't call, Tendulkar should do it and talk to the 33-year-old. Jadeja said Kohli should sit with Tendulkar and talk about his ongoing lean patch over a nice meal. Jadeja said since Tendulkar is older and has gone through a similar phase in his career, it's his duty to make the call to Kohli and give him some advice. When Kohli was going through a lean patch in 2014, he had a chat with Tendulkar following which he made an impressive return to form.

"I said this 8 months ago when we were talking about this. I said the only man who can relate to what Virat Kohli is going through is Tendulkar. The only man who he should give a call and say, 'let's have a drink together. Have a nice meal'. Because who else, since starting at age 14 or 15, never had a bad patch? Only moved forward, and reached the heights Tendulkar had reached?" Jadeja said.

"So, I can't think of anyone else, because I believe that everything is in the mind. So, he is a call away from Tendulkar. I hope even if Virat doesn't call... it's actually Sachin who should give him a call. Sometimes, young people are in that phase. When you are older, since you have been through that, it's your duty to make that call. I hope Master does that," Jadeja added.

Kohli's poor form

Kohli has not been in the best of form since the past couple of years. On Thursday, Kohli was dismissed for 16 off 25 balls despite a good start that saw him hit three boundaries on the trot. Kohli has not crossed the 20-run mark in any of his innings in the ongoing bilateral series against England, including the fifth Test, two T20Is, and the second ODI. Kohli has not scored a century since 2019.

Image: PTI