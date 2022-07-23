Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has questioned Shikhar Dhawan's place in the Indian squad citing Rohit Sharma's remark about the aggressive style of game he desires his team to play. Earlier this month, Indian captain Rohit Sharma made it clear that he wants his team to play aggressive cricket in white-ball formats. Shikhar Dhawan, though, appeared to be playing the same slow-moving cricket during the first ODI against West Indies.

Shikhar Dhawan doesn't fit India's aggressive brand of cricket

With regard to Dhawan's position in this new Indian team led by Rohit Sharma, Jadeja claimed to be "totally confused." Jadeja believes Dhawan should not be part of the Indian team due to his slow style of play. Jadeja also criticised the Indian selectors for being inconsistent with Dhawan over the previous two years. Jadeja emphasised how Dhawan was dropped and brought back for the Sri Lanka series, dropped again, and then reinstated once more for the England and West Indies tour.

"Regarding Shikhar Dhawan, I am totally confused. What is he doing here? 6 months back he was dropped," Jadeja said during the mid-innings break on Saturday.

"India moved on to KL Rahul and some of the younger players. Then suddenly he (Dhawan) was made the captain of the Sri Lanka tour last year. Then again he was left out, then was taken to England. So what are they thinking? And if he is part of India’s thought process, then captain Rohit Sharma said that we will play an aggressive brand of cricket. He is definitely not part of it," he added.

Dhawan scored 97 off 99 balls during the first ODI against West Indies and helped his team register a 3-run victory over the home side. However, Dhawan started his innings slowly if compared to his opening partner Shubman Gill, who was playing with a strike rate of over 100. Dhawan played in a similar manner during the three-match ODI series against England earlier this month. Ajit Agarkar, who was on stage with Jadeja, made the observation that Dhawan should be permitted to play his slow style of cricket because ODI cricket players play at a different speed due to the length of an innings.

(Image: BCCI)