Jadeja's 'everything Is Fine' Post After Being Retained Draws Raina's Reply: 'CSK Is...'

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Rain’s heartfelt reply to Ravindra Jadeja’s post featuring MS Dhoni is going viral among fans. India’s star all-rounder Jadeja took to his official social media handles on Tuesday to squash all rift rumours with his long-time Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise CSK. Earlier in the day, the 33-year-old was one of the 18 players to be retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

In his post, the CSK all-rounder shared a picture with four-time winning IPL skipper MS Dhoni and captioned it with a wholesome three-word message. “Everything is fine,” Jadeja said and accompanied it with a yellow heart and #restart. While, CSK replied to the post saying, “Always and Forever!”, it was the reaction Suresh Raina’s reaction that became a fan favourite. It is pertinent to mention that Raina was one of Dhoni’s most trusted men for years and became a four-time IPL champion with the team.

Replying to Jadeja’s post, Raina said, “CSK is family for life”. “Yessss brother,” Jadeja responded in the comments section. Raina’s reply was an instant fan favourite as it showed the former India cricketer's connection with the Chennai-based outfit despite not being a part of the squad anymore. He was one of the most prominent absentees from CSK’s retention or auction list during the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

Ravindra Jadeja gave up CSK's captaincy last season

Meanwhile, after leading the CSK for most of the first half of IPL 2022, Jadjea relinquished the captaincy of the team, as Dhoni stepped up to the role yet again. Dhoni had given up CSK’s captaincy days ahead of the 2022 season, which led to Jadeja being elevated to the leadership role. However, after a dismal campaign and dip in individual form, Jadeja decided to give up the captaincy, which suggested a possible rift between the team and the star all-rounder.

However, despite being on the recovery process from a knee injury, the player has now been retained for the IPL 2023, alongside other stars like Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dubey, Devon Conway, Mukesh Chaudhary, Dwayne Pretorius, and Deepak Chahar. CSK also released players like Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Narayan Jagdeeshan, Mitchell Santner, and others ahead of the ILP 2023 mini-auction. While the mini-auction takes place in December 2022, here’s a look at the complete list of retentions by Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retention list ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction

Batsmen-

MS Dhoni (C)

Ambati Rayudu

Devon Conway (✈️)

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Subhranshu Senapati

All-rounders-

Ravindra Jadeja

Moeen Ali (✈️)

Mitchell Santner (✈️)

Dwaine Pretorius (✈️)

Shivam Dubey

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Bowlers-