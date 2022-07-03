Jadeja's Fitting Reply To Anderson's 'proper Batter Now' Remark; 'Realised After...'

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came up with an interesting response to England veteran James Anderson’s comment on Jadeja being a proper batter now. England and India are currently locking horns in the 5th Test match of last year’s postponed series at the Edgbaston Stadium. Meanwhile, Anderson revealed his thoughts about Jadeja’s batting, following the latter’s knock of 104 runs for India in the first innings.

'In the past he was coming at 8', explains James Anderson

Speaking to reporters, following the conclusion of the play on the rain-affected Day 2, Anderson said Jadeja used to bat down the order earlier, and coming out to bat at no. 7 has transformed him into a proper batter. “In the past he was coming at 8, bat with the tail so he had to chance his arm a little bit, whereas now at 7 he can bat like a proper batter. He leaves really well and made it difficult for us,” Anderson said.

'It's nice Anderson has realized that after 2014', says Ravindra Jadeja

On being asked about Anderson’s comments in the post-match press conference, Jadeja said he has tried to give himself time at the crease and also mentioned it is nice of Anderson to realize this after what happened in 2014. “See, when you score runs, everyone says they think of themselves as a proper batter. But I've always tried to give myself time at the crease, to set a partnership with whoever is at the crease, to play with him. It's nice Anderson has realized that after 2014,” Jadeja said.

What happened during India’s tour of England in 2014?

During India’s tour of England in 2014, Jadeja and Anderson were involved in a heated exchange of words during the first Test and later in the second Test. However, things got worst in the corridor leading to the team dressing rooms. The Indian team manager reportedly lodged a complaint about the incident following the match, as Anderson was later charged with a Level 3 offence.

More about the ENG vs IND, 5th Test

Coming back to the 5th Test between India and England at Edgbaston, Jadeja made headlines for stitching the record partnership of 222 runs for the sixth wicket with Rishabh Pant. However, Pant’s effort of scoring 146 runs in 111 balls, and Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics of hitting Stuart Broad for 35 runs in an over, overshadowed Jadeja’s knock. Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test, will start with England at 84/5 in the second innings.

(Image: @ICC/Twitter/AP)