Jaffer Seeks Suggestions On Punjab Kings' Batting Order In IPL, Here's How Fans Responded

With just days to go for the IPL 2021 to begin, Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer - troubled with the options to field in the playing XI - has sought the help of fans to iron out his doubts. The former India Test specialist has taken his headache to the franchises' fans seeking suggestions on the team's batting lineup ahead of their first outing against Rajasthan Royals on April 12. With the addition of World No.1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan and the presence of Caribbean power-hitter Chris Gayle, Jaffer seems to be spoilt with options, heading into the marquee event.

Punjab's explosive batting unit is let by skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal - the duo which lit the IPL 2020 on fire with their fiery partnerships. Chris Gayle stepped in later with his fireworks and there is also Nicholas Pooran in the mix to strengthen the order. Apart from these, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Sarafaz Khan, new-recruit Sharukh Khan and Moises Henriques are also amongst those that will have to fight it out to make their way into the XI. With Wasim Jaffer seeking netizens' help, several users chose to stick with Chris Gayle rather than Dawid Malan at number three.

However, a certain section of fans also threw weight behind the English batsman, terming him as Punjab's X-factor. Here's what fans suggested Jaffer:

Playing xi ...mayank rahul Gayle pooran shahrukh Hooda zordan jyle Richardson Bishnoi murgan shami .....don't change team frequently .....give everyone atleast 4 game......and tell rahul to be agressive not conservative ....,ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — in the end it does not even matter (@jio_jeene_do) April 6, 2021

ðŸ›‘ðŸ›‘ðŸ›‘ðŸ›‘ðŸ›‘ðŸ›‘ðŸ›‘ðŸ›‘ðŸ›‘ðŸ›‘ðŸ›‘ðŸ›‘ðŸ›‘ðŸ›‘ðŸš¨ðŸš¨ðŸš¨ðŸš¨ðŸš¨ðŸš¨ðŸš¨ðŸš¨ðŸš¨ðŸš¨ðŸš¨ðŸš¨ðŸš¨ðŸš¨

KL Rahul

Malan

Gayle

Pooran

Mayank

Shah Rukh

Bishnoi

M Ashwin

Jhye

Shami

Ishan porel — Koushik_smart (@Koushike5) April 6, 2021

KL n Gayle to open

Mayank at 3 — Pooja (@Euphoriaa_X) April 6, 2021

Sir

-play Jhye Meredith at Wankhede

- Jhye and Pooran should get 14 games

- Prabhsimran can be a good top 3 player

-Play Mandeep/Malan/Henriques at 3 as anchor, but please unleash aggressive KL

- Allen, Pooran and Gayle should play 5 games Bengaluru



We believe in management ðŸ‘Š — Akash Singh (@akashcr699) April 6, 2021

Just need KL to play aggressive, rest looks good ðŸ”¥ — ðŸ (@vruchelles) April 6, 2021

Hello @WasimJaffer14 Bhai.

Please use malan well this year. Give him a couple of chances if he fails. I think he will be x factor for you this year.

And please give chances to players who has recent intl cricket experience in the initial games.



Go well. — manmaya kumar sahoo (@Manmaya10499) April 6, 2021

IPL begins on April 9 in India

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai taking on Bangalore. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

The final of IPL 2021 will be played at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30, making it the first-ever IPL game to be played at the venue. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30. In addition, every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.