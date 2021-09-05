Jaffer Takes A Cheeky Dig At England With Snoop Dogg Meme After Hosts Post 368 Target

As India-England Day 4 of the Oval Test is underway, India on Sunday set a target of 368 runs for the hosts. With the five matches Test series leveled at 1-1, cricket experts reckon that it is Team India who currently has the upper hand over England. Interestingly, Team India's former cricketer Wasim Jaffer who is also known for his cheeky remarks and banter on social media took a dig at England and shared a hilarious meme featuring American rapper Snoop Dogg.

Jaffer took to his Twitter handle and shared a meme taking a dig at England saying India's total will not that high. In the meme, Snoop Dogg can be seen holding a lit smoke suggesting that Team India's innings is probably high enough to beat or at least draw the fourth Test at the Oval. Jaffer shared the meme with a wink emoji.

India vs England Day 4

Meanwhile, the England vs India fourth Test is evenly poised as English openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed are looking solid in the middle. England will be batting on Day 5 of the Oval Test and will look to take a lead in the series. On the other hand, Virat Kohli & Co. will be eyeing to make another comeback after losing the third Test at the Headingley by an innings.

Coming to Team India's batting performance in the second innings, Skipper Virat Kohli missed out on a half-century after another dismissal outside off-stump. Before the lunch break, Ajinkya Rahane (0) couldn't justify the decision of his team management to shield him on the third evening as Chris Woakes (25-8-47-2) dismissed him with an off-cutter. Before that, Chris Woakes had sent back Ravindra Jadeja (17) after the left-hander put on 59 for the fourth wicket with his skipper, who was dismissed by Moeen Ali.

However, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant made sure that Team India set up a competitive total at the flat pitch of the Oval. Shardul Thakur scored his third half-century and consecutive at the Oval. Rishabh Pant too shined with the bat as scored 50 in the second innings.

(Image Credit: @BCCI/Twitter/@WasimJaffer/14)