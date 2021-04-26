Jagadeesha Suchith IPL 2021 Price, Net Worth, Top Career Stats And More On SRH All-rounder

27-year-old left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith is currently plying his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The talented youngster played his first match of the season on Sunday and chipped in with a crucial cameo with the bat where he scored 14 runs from just 6 balls to help SRH take the game to the Super Over against Delhi Capitals. Here we take a look at the Jagadeesha Suchith net worth, Jagadeesha Suchith stats and other details.

DC vs SRH Super Over

Cricket fans witnessed a thriller of a contest on Sunday as the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad battled it out in a closely-fought contest. There was nothing to separate the two teams after 40 overs and the game went all the way till the Super Over. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi side ultimately won the DC vs SRH Super Over as they chased down the target of 8 runs set by SRH.

Jagadeesha Suchith net worth details

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Jagadeesha Suchith net worth is estimated to be around INR 7.5 crore. The cricketer has been a part of the Indian Premier League since 2015 and has pocketed INR 1 crore as salary in the league so far. Suchith's net worth comprises of the compensation he receives from the Sunrisers Hyderabad side. He also takes home a handsome paycheck for representing the Karnataka state team in domestic cricket.

Jagadeesha Suchith SRH: Jagadeesha Suchith IPL 2021 price

The spinner was picked up by the SRH side in the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year in Chennai. The Jagadeesha Suchith IPL 2021 price is set at INR 30 lakh. The bowler will be keen to make the most of the opportunity as he looks to make a mark in the shortest format with an inspiring performance.

Jagadeesha Suchith stats in IPL

The bowling all-rounder has played 16 matches in the cash-rich league so far. While the player played as many as 13 matches in his first-ever IPL season in 2015, he has struggled to find a place in the playing eleven consistently in his subsequent seasons. The youngster has picked up 12 wickets in the T20 tournament so far and has an economy rate of 8.51. His highest score with the bat is 34* in the league.

Disclaimer: The above Jagadeesha Suchith net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Sunrisers Hyderabad Instagram