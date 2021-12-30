Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley 2: How Many PPV Buys Did The Rematch Make?

Earlier in December, YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley again, but this time by knocking out the MMA star. It was a pay-per-view event that was originally supposed to be fought between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, however, the latter pulled out following an injury and therefore, was replaced by Woodley. Now, as per a report, the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley rematch brought in less than 65,000 PPV buys.

DAZN reporter Steven Muehlhausen said that the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley rematch 'bombed' on cable and satellite PPV, however, added that the streaming numbers are still undisclosed. "Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 "bombed" on cable/satellite PPV. Numbers are below November's AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown," wrote Muehlhausen on his Twitter handle. Muehlhausen did later tweet that he does not have the live stream numbers and that they could be very high.

And Jake Paul was not happy to see the tweet and he responded by saying the PPV numbers do not give a true picture of how it all played out. Paul wrote on Twitter: "The PPV number rumours are b******* 1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+ Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive Not my best business night But remember. Everyone wanted to see me Vs. Fury and that’s what we sold. Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a b**** like most of these 'fighters' are."

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley PPV buys: UFC star mocks Paul

Upon reading about the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley PPV buys, UFC Jorge Masvidal mocked the YouTube sensation's numbers. Masvidal wrote: "B**** boy can’t afford the big boys," Masvidal said in a tweet, quoting the 65,000 buys number. "Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. The two have been going back and forth about a possible fight when Paul said that he would give Masvidal $5 million guaranteed, plus a percentage of the pay-per-view. But Masvidal and UFC chief Dana White both rejected the offer with Masvidal saying that UFC would not let him go so easily for only $5 million so he asked Paul to up the amount to $20 million and then he would fight him. However, that also was turned by White who said: "You notice how he wants to fight f****** everybody that’s not in his weight class?" White asked, after flat out responding 'no' to the offer. "Guys that are older and all this b*******. Go fight a boxer. Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball."

