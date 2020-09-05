JAM Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CPL 2020 Live

The 28th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season will be played between Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) and Barbados Tridents (BAR). The JAM vs BAR match will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. Their 20 overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, September 5 and will start at 11:45 PM IST. Here is our JAM vs BAR Dream11 team, JAM vs BAR Dream11 prediction and probable JAM vs BAR playing 11.
Also Read | Sadhguru Takes His Pick Between Hockey And Cricket For Interesting Reason
The ongoing CPL 2020 season commenced on August 18 and it will run till September 10. A total of 33 matches will be played between six participating teams in a double round-robin and knockout format. For information regarding the JAM vs BAR Dream11 team, the Tallawahs are currently placed fourth on the points table and have already qualified for the playoffs. On the other hand, Barbados are placed fifth with just two wins out of their 9 matches.
Also Read | Ravi Shastri Trolled On Twitter For Photo On World Environment Day Tweet
Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (w), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Kirton and Ryan Persaud
Johnson Charles, Justin Greaves, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Shai Hope (w), Jonathan Carter, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop and Shayan Jahangir
Also Read | Mohammad Azharuddin Makes Fans Nostalgic By Batting With Typical Wristy Shots; Watch Video
Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope
Batsmen – Rovman Powell (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Glenn Phillips
All-rounders – Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell
Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Veerasammy Permaul
JAM start off as favourites to win this contest.
Also Read | IPL Side Rajasthan Royals Compares Sanju Samson To 'Superman' In Latest Tweet