JAM Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CPL 2020 Live

The 28th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season will be played between Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) and Barbados Tridents (BAR). The JAM vs BAR match will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. Their 20 overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, September 5 and will start at 11:45 PM IST. Here is our JAM vs BAR Dream11 team, JAM vs BAR Dream11 prediction and probable JAM vs BAR playing 11.

JAM vs BAR live: JAM vs BAR Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing CPL 2020 season commenced on August 18 and it will run till September 10. A total of 33 matches will be played between six participating teams in a double round-robin and knockout format. For information regarding the JAM vs BAR Dream11 team, the Tallawahs are currently placed fourth on the points table and have already qualified for the playoffs. On the other hand, Barbados are placed fifth with just two wins out of their 9 matches.

JAM vs BAR Dream11 prediction: JAM vs BAR Dream11 team, squad list

JAM vs BAR Dream11 prediction: JAM squad

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (w), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Kirton and Ryan Persaud

JAM vs BAR Dream11 prediction: BAR squad

Johnson Charles, Justin Greaves, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Shai Hope (w), Jonathan Carter, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop and Shayan Jahangir

JAM vs BAR Dream11 prediction: JAM vs BAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope

Batsmen – Rovman Powell (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Veerasammy Permaul

JAM vs BAR Dream11 prediction

JAM start off as favourites to win this contest.

Please note that the above JAM vs BAR Dream11 prediction, JAM vs BAR Dream11 team and probable JAM vs BAR playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The JAM vs BAR match prediction and JAM vs BAR Dream11 team do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: CPL T20 Twitter