JAM Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Jamshedpur Jugglers are pitted against Bokaro Blasters in the 7th match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Friday, September 18. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at our JAM vs BOK match prediction, JAM vs BOK Dream11 team and the probable JAM vs BOK playing 11. Streaming of JAM vs BOK live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode
Jamshedpur Jugglers have lost both of their matches in the competition so far, including an agonising 1-run loss to Dumka Daredevils and a 10-run defeat at the hands of Ranchi Raiders. Bokaro Blasters were involved in an edge-of-the-seat thriller against Dhanbad Dynamos, where they managed to steal a victory in the last over. They lost their next encounter with Dumka Daredevils in a rain-hit match that was shortened to 5 overs a side. With the wicket assisting the spinners, no team has touched the 150-mark while batting first. The Jugglers have a splendid chance to redeem themselves and score their first win in the tournament as they have a solid bowling attack.
Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.
Listen in to what Rahil Khan, skipper of Jamshedpur Jugglers has to say about Karbonn Jharkhand T20 League and his team’s preparedness going forward in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/hBWXEbb7WK— Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 16, 2020
ALSO READ | KKR Team 2020 Preview: Full Squad List, IPL 2020 Match Schedule And SWOT Analysis
Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Vikash Vishal
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Launch Interactive Platforms For Fan Engagement
Wicket-keepers: S. Sagar
Batsmen: A. Hooda, V. Kumar, K. Deobrat, V. Vishal
All-rounders: A. Surwar (Captain), A. Kumar, Y. Kumar,
Bowlers: J. Singh (Vice-captain), A. Kumar (Jr), P. Yadav
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Says Intensity Of RCB Won't Drop 'just Because There Is No Crowd'
As per our JAM vs BOK match prediction, JAM will be favourites to win the match.
ALSO READ | Dream11 Pokes Fun At MS Dhoni For Finishing Matches With Sixes In New Ad; Watch Video
RELATED CONTENT
Team Chahal & Team Kohli lock horns in RCB intra-squad match, de Villiers scores highest
10 mins ago
IPL 2020: BCCI reveals THIS major step in fight to curb match fixing in the tournament
9 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback picture with daughter, says 'Itna Sara cuteness'
58 mins ago
CSK honors players, staff with 'Super Duper Awards'; MS Dhoni, Jadeja amongst winners
1 hour ago
Hardik Pandya jokingly trolls MS Dhoni, de Villiers reminds him not to mess with ‘Thala’
2 hours ago
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli retains top position, Jonny Bairstow in top ten
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR