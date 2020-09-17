JAM Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

Jamshedpur Jugglers are pitted against Bokaro Blasters in the 7th match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Friday, September 18. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at our JAM vs BOK match prediction, JAM vs BOK Dream11 team and the probable JAM vs BOK playing 11. Streaming of JAM vs BOK live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode

Jharkhand Premier League 2020: JAM vs BOK Dream11 prediction and match preview

Jamshedpur Jugglers have lost both of their matches in the competition so far, including an agonising 1-run loss to Dumka Daredevils and a 10-run defeat at the hands of Ranchi Raiders. Bokaro Blasters were involved in an edge-of-the-seat thriller against Dhanbad Dynamos, where they managed to steal a victory in the last over. They lost their next encounter with Dumka Daredevils in a rain-hit match that was shortened to 5 overs a side. With the wicket assisting the spinners, no team has touched the 150-mark while batting first. The Jugglers have a splendid chance to redeem themselves and score their first win in the tournament as they have a solid bowling attack.

JAM vs BOK Dream11 prediction: Squad for the JAM vs BOK playing 11

JAM vs BOK Dream11 prediction: JAM vs BOK playing 11: JAM squad

Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.

Listen in to what Rahil Khan, skipper of Jamshedpur Jugglers has to say about Karbonn Jharkhand T20 League and his team’s preparedness going forward in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/hBWXEbb7WK — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 16, 2020

JAM vs BOK Dream11 prediction: JAM vs BOK playing 11: BOK squad

Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Vikash Vishal

JAM vs BOK Dream11 prediction: JAM vs BOK top picks

A. Hooda

J. Singh

K. Deobrat

A. Surwar

JAM vs BOK Dream11 prediction: JAM vs BOK Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S. Sagar

Batsmen: A. Hooda, V. Kumar, K. Deobrat, V. Vishal

All-rounders: A. Surwar (Captain), A. Kumar, Y. Kumar,

Bowlers: J. Singh (Vice-captain), A. Kumar (Jr), P. Yadav

JAM vs BOK live: JAM vs BOK match prediction

As per our JAM vs BOK match prediction, JAM will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The JAM vs BOK Dream11 prediction, JAM vs BOK top picks and JAM vs BOK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JAM vs BOK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter