JAM Vs DHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks Jharkhand Premier League Live

The Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM) will take on the Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) in match 13 of the Jharkhand Premier League. The match is scheduled to begin on September 21 at 9:30 am IST, from the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Here is our JAM vs DHA Dream11 prediction, JAM vs DHA Dream11 team, and JAM vs DHA Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | R Ashwin Gives It Back To Netizen Asking Him To Follow Mitchell Starc's Path

JAM vs DHA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Jamshedpur Jugglers are currently in last place on the Jharkhand Premier League table. They have lost each of the three matches they have played so far, and consequently have zero points and a net run rate of -0.353. The Jugglers lost their first game to the Dumka Daredevils by just one run. Rather than recover from this loss, the Jamshedpur Jugglers let it all unravel, and lost their next two games by even greater margins. They lost by 10 runs to the Ranchi Raiders, and by 5 wickets to the Bokaro Blasters.

The Dhanbad Dynamos are in no better condition, sitting just one place above their Monday morning opponents, in fifth place. They have managed only one win off the three games they have played so far. The Dynamos lost their first match against the Bokaro Blasters despite a scintillating 5-for by Jai Prakash Yadav and a 47* off 50 balls by Vishal Singh.

In their next match against Singhbhum, the Dynamos batting order faced a majestic collapsed. The first three batsmen managed only a meagre 27 runs between them. The one thing going their way will be that they are coming off of a close win against the Ranchi Raiders, aided by some great bowling by Abhishekh Yadav (3 wickets), Shubham Kumar and Vishal Singh (2 each).

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Flies Back In Time To Historic 'Six Sixes' In Durban, Stuart Broad Responds

JAM vs DHA Dream11 prediction: Probable JAM vs DHA playing 11

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Ashish Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Shresth Sagar, Rahil Khan, Pappu Singh, Himanshu Diwedi

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vishal Singh, Satya Setu, Sahil Raj, Chandan Kumar, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Kaushal Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Abhishek Yadav, Shubham Singh Jr

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell Might Feature In Punjab's Tournament Opener Against Delhi

JAM vs DHA Dream11 prediction: JAM vs DHA Dream11 team

Nazim Siddiqui, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Abhishek Yadav, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Shresth Sagar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Himanshu Diwedi

JAM vs DHA live: JAM vs DHA Dream11 prediction

According to out JAM vs DHA Dream11 match prediction, the Dhanbad Dynamos are more likely to win this encounter.

Also Read | 'Rishabh Pant Will Perform When Situation Comes Around': Delhi Coach Ponting Confident

Note: The above JAM vs DHA match prediction and JAM vs DHA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JAM vs DHA match prediction and JAM vs DHA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter