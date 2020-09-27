JAM Vs DHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM) will lock horns with Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) in Match 27 of the Jharkhand Premier League on Monday, September 28. The JAM vs DHA live match is set to begin at 9:30 AM (IST) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Here is our JAM vs DHA Dream11 prediction, JAM vs DHA Dream11 team, and JAM vs DHA Dream11 top picks.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai players honour late legends SP Balasubramanyam and Dean Jones
The Jamshedpur Jugglers are currently at the last place on the Jharkhand Premier League points table. They have played eight matches, iout of which they have won only two and lost six. On the other hand, the Dhanbad Dynamos are at the top of the table with five wins and three losses from their right games. The last time these two teams met, it was the Dynamos who emerged victorious by 8 wickets. It would be interesting to see if the Jugglers are able to avenge their defeat from the last game in Sunday's fixture.
Ashish Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Shresth Sagar, Rahil Khan, Pappu Singh, Himanshu Diwedi
Nazim Siddiqui, Vishal Singh, Satya Setu, Sahil Raj, Chandan Kumar, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Kaushal Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Abhishek Yadav, Shubham Singh Jr
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar names young Indian batsman who resembles Rohit Sharma
Nazim Siddiqui, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Abhishek Yadav, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Shresth Sagar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Himanshu Diwedi
ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul feature in Dream11 IPL 2020's special Week 1 review; watch video
According to out JAM vs DHA match prediction, the Dhanbad Dynamos are more likely to win this encounter. Fans can catch all the action after making their JAM vs DHA Dream11 team on FanCode.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Hyderabad: David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dominate H2H stats
Note: The above JAM vs DHA match prediction and JAM vs DHA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JAM vs DHA match prediction and JAM vs DHA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia's cameo knock helps Rajasthan snatch victory from jaws of defeat
2 mins ago
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan defeat Punjab by 4 wickets, register 2nd win on trot
5 hours ago
Nicholas Pooran defies gravity to save a maximum vs Rajasthan; Tendulkar, Rhodes stunned
43 mins ago
Ajay Jadeja unhappy with MSD's batting position, says 'Wars are not won from behind'
2 hours ago
KL Rahul, Agarwal play the iconic Natraj Shot vs Rajasthan, smash Archer for 4; Watch
2 hours ago
IPL 2020: Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal scores a blistering century against Rajasthan
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points