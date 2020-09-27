JAM Vs DHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League Game Preview

Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM) will lock horns with Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) in Match 27 of the Jharkhand Premier League on Monday, September 28. The JAM vs DHA live match is set to begin at 9:30 AM (IST) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Here is our JAM vs DHA Dream11 prediction, JAM vs DHA Dream11 team, and JAM vs DHA Dream11 top picks.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai players honour late legends SP Balasubramanyam and Dean Jones

JAM vs DHA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Jamshedpur Jugglers are currently at the last place on the Jharkhand Premier League points table. They have played eight matches, iout of which they have won only two and lost six. On the other hand, the Dhanbad Dynamos are at the top of the table with five wins and three losses from their right games. The last time these two teams met, it was the Dynamos who emerged victorious by 8 wickets. It would be interesting to see if the Jugglers are able to avenge their defeat from the last game in Sunday's fixture.

JAM vs DHA Dream11 prediction: Probable JAM vs DHA playing 11

JAM vs DHA playing 11: Jamshedpur Jugglers

Ashish Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Shresth Sagar, Rahil Khan, Pappu Singh, Himanshu Diwedi

JAM vs DHA playing 11: Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vishal Singh, Satya Setu, Sahil Raj, Chandan Kumar, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Kaushal Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Abhishek Yadav, Shubham Singh Jr

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar names young Indian batsman who resembles Rohit Sharma

JAM vs DHA Dream11 prediction: JAM vs DHA Dream11 team

Nazim Siddiqui, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Abhishek Yadav, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Shresth Sagar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Himanshu Diwedi

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul feature in Dream11 IPL 2020's special Week 1 review; watch video

JAM vs DHA live: JAM vs DHA Dream11 prediction

According to out JAM vs DHA match prediction, the Dhanbad Dynamos are more likely to win this encounter. Fans can catch all the action after making their JAM vs DHA Dream11 team on FanCode.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Hyderabad: David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dominate H2H stats

Note: The above JAM vs DHA match prediction and JAM vs DHA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JAM vs DHA match prediction and JAM vs DHA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: UNSPLASH