JAM Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils will meet in the 20th league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Thursday, September 24. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 pm (IST). Here is a look at our JAM vs DUM match prediction, JAM vs DUM Dream11 team and the probable JAM vs DUM playing 11. Fans of the league can catch the streaming of JAM vs DUM live on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

JAM vs DUM live: JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction and match preview

The two teams were involved in a thrilling encounter on the opening day of the tournament where the Daredevils emerged victorious by a solitary run. The Jugglers are stationed at the bottom of the table, however, with a couple of wins to their name, they have made a strong comeback. Captain Rahil Khan's form also will give a boost for the side. With three wins in two matches, the Daredevils will look to cement their place in the top half of the points table with a victory in this encounter.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai Becomes First Team To Register 20 WINS Against Single Opponent

JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction: Squad for the JAM vs DUM playing 11

JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction: JAM vs DUM Dream11 team: JAM squad

Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.

ALSO READ | OEI Vs RCCL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Live

JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction: JAM vs DUM Dream11 team: DUM squad

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 6 Punjab Vs Bangalore Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction: JAM vs DUM top picks

J. Singh

R. Singh

R. Prasad

A. Surwar

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Leads From Front As Mumbai Defeat Kolkata By 49 Runs, Bags 2 Points

JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction: JAM vs DUM Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: B. Anand

Batsmen: A. Sinha, R. Singh, V. Kumar, R. Khan

All-rounders: A. Kumar, R. Prasad, A. Surwar (captain)

Bowlers: J. Singh (vice-captain), S. Chakraborty, S. K. Singh

ALSO READ | ECS T10 Cartaxo ACCA Vs ROS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

JAM vs DUM live: JAM vs DUM match prediction

Our JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction is that the Jugglers will edge this contest.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter