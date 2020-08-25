JAM Vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live

Jamaica Tallahwahs (JAM) are all set to battle Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) in the 12th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Wednesday, August 26 at 3 AM IST. Here is a look at our JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction, JAM vs GUY Dream11 team and JAM vs GUY Dream11 top picks.

JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction and preview

This match is the reverse fixture between both the sides after Warriors beat Tallahwahs by 14 runs in the previous encounter. Warriors are currently third on the points table with 2 wins from 4 matches, while Tallahwahs are below them with 1 win from 3 matches. This fixture will be crucial for both sides to move up the points table.

Shimron Hetmayer scored a duck in the last match and GUY will be hoping for the left-hander to score runs this time around. Keemo Paul who is having a great tournament so far will be expected to deliver with the ball. For JAM, the batting unit has to put runs on board and the onus will be on openers to give them a great start. Andre Russell will shoulder the responsibility of taking the team across the finish line with his explosive batting at the death.

JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction: JAM vs GUY Dream11 team, squad list

JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction: JAM vs GUY Dream11 team: JAM squad

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell(c), Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Ramaal Lewis, Fidel Edwards, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Persaud

JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction: JAM vs GUY Dream11 team: GUY squad

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

JAM vs GUY Dream11 top picks

Glenn Phillips

Shimron Hetmyer

Keemo Paul

Imran Tahir

JAM vs GUY Dream11 team

JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction

As per our JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction, GUY are favourites to win the match.

Note: The JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction, JAM vs GUY Dream11 top picks and JAM vs GUY Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

