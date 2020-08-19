JAM Vs SLZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And CPL 2020 Live Match Info

The Jamaica Tallawahs take on the St Lucia Zouks in the third match of the CPL 2020. The JAM vs SLZ match will take place on August 19, Wednesday at 7:30 PM. The venue for the CPL 2020 match will be Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad. Here is a look at our JAM vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, JAM vs SLZ Dream11 team and JAM vs SLZ Dream11 top picks.

JAM vs SLZ Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the first game of the tournament for both the teams and they will be looking to make a winning start to their CPL 2020 campaign. Both the sides will be looking to have a much better tournament than last time out, having failed to qualify for the knockout stages. Jamaica Tallawahs come into the game as a stronger side on paper, having gotten the boost of having players like Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite as part of their teams.

On the other hand, St Lucia Zouks led by Daren Sammy will be looking to win their first league title this season. St Lucia also come into the game on the back of a psychological advantage, having won both their games against Jamaica Tallawahs last season.

JAM vs SLZ Dream11 prediction: Likely JAM vs SLZ playing 11s

Here is the likely JAM vs SLZ playing 11s for the JAM vs SLZ Dream11 team -

JAM vs SLZ Dream11 team: JAM

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Philips (WK), Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Veerasammy Permaul and Oshane Thomas.

JAM vs SLZ Dream11 team: SLZ

Rahkeem Cornwall, Leniko Boucher, Andre Fletcher (WK), Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (C), Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder and Obed McCoy.

JAM vs SLZ Dream11 top picks

Here's our JAM vs SLZ Dream11 top picks for the JAM vs SLZ Dream11 game

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Carlos Braithwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman

St Lucia Zouks: Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Zahir Khan

JAM vs SLZ Dream11 Team

Here's our JAM vs SLZ Dream11 team for our JAM vs SLZ Dream11 team

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Rovman Powell, Jermaine Blackwood, Darren Sammy, Najibullah Zadran

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Oshane Thomas, Kesrick Williams

JAM vs SLZ Dream11 prediction

As per our JAM vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, JAM are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper

Note: The JAM vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, JAM vs SLZ Dream11 top picks and JAM vs SLZ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JAM vs SLZ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

