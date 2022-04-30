James Anderson All Geared Up For England Comeback After Stokes' Appointment

After being controversially dropped earlier this year, England pacer James Anderson says it's wonderful to hear that he and Stuart Broad will be considered for selection for the Test team again. England's all-time greatest wicket-takers, Anderson and Broad, were left out of the Test squad ahead of their country's three-match away series against the West Indies in March.

Rob Key, the newly-appointed managing director of the England Cricket Board (ECB), told Sky Sports this week that Anderson and Broad will be eligible for selection for the Test team. Key told reporters that he can't guarantee them a spot in the playing XI but added that they are available for selection. Key said Ben Stokes, England's newly-appointed Test captain was keen on bringing Anderson and Broad back into the squad.

Anderson has said he and Broad were hoping to play for England again, saying, "It's nice to hear there's a chance." To make it back into England's Test XI, the 39-year-old stated they'll have to put in some good performances for their respective counties. Anderson said he was earlier unsure about his future due to the recent changes in ECB's hierarchy, but that knowing there's a prospect of returning to the Test team is "really nice."

"Stuart and I were hoping our careers weren't over. So it's nice to hear there's a chance. It still means we've got to put in some performances here with our counties to prove that we're playing well enough to get in that final 11. Because of the situation and not having people in these roles, you're just so unsure of what's going to happen. So now having that clarity is really nice."

Anderson and Broad controversy

Anderson and Broad have taken 1177 Test wickets between them, the most for any fast-bowling pair in England's history. However, the veteran bowlers ran out of favours earlier this year after they failed to put on a show in Australia in a five-match Ashes series. England were trounced 4-0 by the Pat Cummins-led Australian side. Anderson and Broad were then dropped from the Test series in West Indies. With Stokes' appointment, the duo now have a chance to make a return to the Test squad.