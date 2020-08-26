James Anderson Confirms Ashes 2021-22 Plans, Aims For Rare 700 Test Wickets Milestone

England pacer James Anderson entered a highly exclusive ‘600 wickets club’, an elite group of bowlers comprising of only three members otherwise. However, each of the three founding members of the club are spinners, be it Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709) or Anil Kumble (619). James Anderson’s seven-wicket match-haul against Pakistan in the recently-concluded series-decider stretched his Test wickets tally from 593 to 600, thus making him the first fast bowler to breach the incredible milestone on Tuesday.

ICC celebrates James Anderson 600 Test wickets achievement

6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets for Jimmy Anderson 🎉🎉🎉



He becomes the first fast bowler to ever reach the mark!#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/QCaEzxm4NS — ICC (@ICC) August 25, 2020

James Anderson 600 wickets: Pacer looking to prolong career, sets eyes on Ashes 2021-22

While speaking with reporters after the historic achievement, 38-year-old James Anderson claimed that he still has plenty to offer to the England team and now has his eyes set on the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia. The veteran campaigner also did not rule out the possibility of reaching 700 wickets at some point later in his career. James Anderson said that there are still many series ahead and Test matches to be won for England, especially the ones included in the itinerary of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship, which apparently he is really interested in playing.

James Anderson 600 wickets: The moment of euphoria

England took on Pakistan in a third of the three-match Test series at Rose Bowl, Southampton between August 21 and 25. James Anderson took a five-wicket haul in the visitors’ first innings and another two in their second in a rain-affected series-decider. However, the pacer had to wait quite a while to move from 598 to 600 due to wet outfield, rain delays and English fielders dropping catches. The moment of euphoria finally arrived when the red-ball warhorse scalped Pakistan skipper and first-innings centurion Azhar Ali late on Day 5 of the match.

James Anderson 600 wickets: Azhar Ali becomes victim number 600, watch video

James Anderson Test wickets tally: Updated numbers after ‘James Anderson 600’ moment

The staggering James Anderson Test wickets tally now comprises of an exact 600 victims. He made his international debut back in 2002 and played his first Test match a year later against Zimbabwe. Apart from a highly-exclusive James Anderson Test wickets inventory, the veteran campaigner and an Ashes legend has also taken an additional 287 scalps in limited-overs matches (269 in ODIs and 18 in T20Is).

Image credits: ICC Twitter