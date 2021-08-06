Last Updated:

James Anderson Becomes 3rd Highest Wicket-taker In Test Cricket; Surpasses Anil Kumble

Former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and spin legend Shane Warne are the top two highest wickets takers in the Test Cricket with 800 and 708 scalps.

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
James Anderson/Anil Kumble

Image Credits: @EnglandCricket/PTI


On Friday, England's speedster James Anderson surpassed past India's former leg-spinner, Anil Kumble, to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. The following achievement comes after James Anderson dismissed well-settled KL Rahul and bagged his third wicket of going England vs India first Test at Trent Bridge.

Former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and spin legend Shane Warne are the top two highest wickets takers in the Test with 800 and 708 scalps. Now, James Anderson has 620 wickets in Test cricket. 

On Thursday, Anderson became the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. Anderson achieved the feat by dismissing visitors' skipper Virat Kohli for a golden duck in the ongoing first Test against India. With Kohli's wicket, Anderson equalled former Indian skipper Anil Kumble's record of 619 scalps in Test cricket.

READ | Virat Kohli reveals why he admires Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo, says 'It's because...'

India vs England Day 3

Meanwhile, James Anderson has taken four wickets, and Ravindra Jadeja is eyeing to stretch Team India's lead over England along with the tail. However, KL Rahul was dismissed on crucial 84 runs by James Anderson. 

READ | England vs India: Virat Kohli shows faith in Pujara's calibre despite dipping form

Till lunch on day 3, KL Rahul continued to defy the England bowlers with dogged determination as India overtook the home team's first innings score in the first Test, despite losing Rishabh Pant's wicket during another rain-hit opening session. The visitors were 191 for five at lunch on the third day.

READ | Netizens say 'made your Dad Proud' after Virat Kohli wishes for late father's presence

Ravindra Jadeja picked ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin based on his batting abilities, was unbeaten on 27 at the break. His knock included a delectable back-drive off Sam Curran's (0/36 in 11 overs) bowling and an on-drive off Stuart Broad (16-2-58-0).

READ | England vs India: Virat Kohli out on 1st ball; has most golden ducks by an Indian skipper

The lead remained slender after England scored 183 on the first day, but it still gave India the psychological advantage as they tried to build on the lead and take it to at least 100 runs, which would then be considered sizeable. It was another rain-hit day with the first 95 minutes featuring only 11 deliveries due to a steady drizzle. However, Pant (25 off 20 balls) was ready to take off from where he had left in Southampton during the World Test Championship against New Zealand.

When Ollie Robinson (21-6-55-2) dug one short, he played the hook shot while not being in control, but the thick edge had enough power to carry it for a six. Robinson knew that Pant was living dangerously and kept a short cover to lay a successful trap. A length ball stopped as Pant committed on the drive without reaching the delivery pitch, and the short cover was in business.

(With Inputs: PTI)

Image Credits: @EnglandCricket/PTI

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND