James Anderson Becomes Centre Of Intense Banter Between English And Indian Fans Online

India is set to tour England next month where Virat Kohli's men will first take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final from June 18-22 in Southampton. The high-voltage WTC final will be followed by a thrilling five-match Test series against England in their own backyard which will get underway on August 4 in Nottingham. There's still a considerable amount of time for the India vs England 2021 series to commence, however, the-off field battle between the fans of both sides has already begun on social media even though the England vs New Zealand 2021 series will take place before that.

India and England fans involved in fierce social media battle ahead of upcoming exciting series

Indian fans were the ones who started the social media banter by mocking England pacer James Anderson as ‘Clouderson’, thus implying that the veteran speedster can only swing the ball in overcast conditions. However, England fans aka the England Barmy Army gave a befitting reply to Indian fans by posting a video of a recent Test match played between India and England in Chennai where James Anderson rattled the stumps of India's vice-captain in Tests, Ajinkya Rahane and promising young opener, Shubman Gill.

To all the India fans in our mentions saying Jimmy 'Clouderson' 🤣🎣 pic.twitter.com/PPt5PkLSSr — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 10, 2021

Indian fans weren't going to let England Barmy Army get away with their mockery of Rahane and Gill. They hit back at English fans by posting a video where Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant reverse swept James Anderson over the slip cordon in the recently-concluded Test series between the two nations.

Few more reactions poured in where fans from both sides took shots at each other. With fans taking on each other off the field, a solid foundation has been laid for a high-octane India vs England 2021 series. Interestingly, Rahane, Pant and Gill will be a part of the India squad for WTC Final which is scheduled for June 18-22. On the other hand, James Anderson is set to play in the England vs New Zealand 2021 series. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Indian cricket fans: the saltiest in world sport... — Dan Snook (@dan_snook) May 10, 2021

If I remember correctly, it was the barmy army who got salty after Dravid predicted an India win! From what I've seen over the last couple of months, the English are the saltiest of the lot! — Arun Sreenivasan (@arunayyar28) May 10, 2021

Jimmy Anderson and English weather collaborate well. One solitary cartwheel will not remove the tag. — Hari (@moutjzaa) May 10, 2021

That was 2 cartwheels in one over, that's the point — Malc Elstone (@malc_elstone) May 10, 2021

India squad for WTC Final

Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wk; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

