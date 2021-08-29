James Anderson Becomes First Bowler To Claim 400 Test Wickets In England

During the third Test match against India at Headingley, England bowler James Anderson put another feather to his crown. Anderson has now become only the second bowler to pick 400 Test wickets at home and the only player to do so in England. Anderson reached the milestone on day four of the third Test match by dismissing Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane. On the list, the 39-year-old pacer is second only to Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 493 wickets to his name while bowling at home.

Anderson claimed 400 wickets at home in 94 matches while Muralitharan had achieved the feat in 73 games. Anil Kumble, Stuart Broad, and Shane Warner are the other players amongst leading wicket-takers at home. All of these bowlers have more than 300 wickets while playing at home. Kumble is third on the list with 350 wickets in 63 matches, while Broad and Warner have 341 and 319 wickets in 85 and 69 matches at home, respectively.

India vs England 3rd Test

As far as the third Test match is concerned, England crushed India to win the game by an innings and 76 runs. The five-match Test series is now levelled at 1-1 with two more matches to go. Earlier on Wednesday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won a rare toss and decided to bat first in Headingley. The decision proved expensive as India lost the plot early and were bowled out for just 78 runs. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane remained top scorers for Team India with 19 and 18 runs respectively.

In response, England posted a mammoth total of 432 runs with skipper Joe Root scoring yet another century in the ongoing series. Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, and Dawid Malan scored a half-century each to help England secure a massive 354 runs lead. In the third innings, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli accumulated some runs but their short-lived effort wasn't enough to close the massive lead from the first innings. The rest of the Indian batting line-up was dismissed cheaply by England bowlers. Ollie Robinson was awarded the player of the match for his five-wicket haul in the third innings.

Image: AP

