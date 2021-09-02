James Anderson Bowls With Bleeding Knee At Oval Vs India; Netizens Laud His 'dedication'

Fans on social media are lauding England's veteran speedster James Anderson, who continued to bowl with a bleeding knee. As the fourth Test between England and India got underway at the Oval, Virat Kohli's men are struggling yet again against the brilliant swing bowling of the hosts. Although Virat Kohli scored a fifty at the Oval, his wait for a century in Test international cricket is still on.

Fans noticed James Anderson was bleeding when the camera focused on his trousers where stains of blood were evidently visible. James Anderson's bleeding came into notice when he was bowling the 42nd over of the match with India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on strike. When Anderson was going back to the bowler's end, stains of blood were spotted on his trousers around his knee area.

Netizens laud James Anderson's dedication

Dedication level of Anderson 🔥

Bleeding from the left leg still bowling oh man ! ❤️#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/QUO28aQYK5 — Dhoni 💛✨ (@Shalvi_Rajput07) September 2, 2021

The blood is bleeding on James Anderson's legs. pic.twitter.com/8AFpUxMmsH — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 2, 2021

Anderson bowling with bleeding knee. Reminded me of Shane Watson in IPL final .. pic.twitter.com/pKhoZQain5 — ` (@FourOverthrows) September 2, 2021

England vs India at the Oval

Team India had lost 6 wickets for 122 at Tea. English speedster Ollie Robinson dismissed Virat Kohli for the third time in the series, with the India skipper departing after a well-made 50 off 96 balls.

Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur were at the crease for Team India at the time of writing this article. England captain Joe Root put India in to bat under overcast conditions. Coming back from injury, Chris Woakes made instant impact by having Rohit Sharma (11) caught behind in his first over.

Robinson then trapped K L Rahul (17) with a ball that nipped backed in. Cheteshwar Pujara followed an outswinger from James Anderson only to edge it to the wicketkeeper, leaving India reeling at 39 for three.

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest to 23,000 runs in international cricket

Virat Kohli has now scored 23,000 runs in international cricket. In addition to this, he is the fastest cricketer to reach 23,000 international runs, achieving the mark in fewer innings than any other batsman in history, including Sachin Tendulkar. Before Kohli, only six other cricketers had completed 23,000 international runs in their careers, and all of them had done so over the course of more than 500 innings. Kohli, on the other hand, has only needed 490 innings to reach the milestone.

(Image Credits: @englandcricket/Twitter)