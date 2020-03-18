No Gym? No Problem! James Anderson Dead-lifts Daughters To Train During Quarantine

With all major sporting events cancelled or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic gripping parts of the world, sportspersons are using the time to spend with their loved ones & families. England cricketer James Anderson is no different. The England speedster is enjoying his break from cricket but is definitely not relaxing on his fitness schedule. James Anderson took to social media to show his fans that there were no cheat days despite the COVID-19 forcing him to stay away from the gym. In a series of videos posted on his handle, James Anderson can be seen deadlifting his daughters and took to caption the post that his daughters were more than happy to help him train at home.

James Anderson deadlifts his daughters

COVID-19: What is Stay At Home Challenge?

'What is Stay At Home Challenge'? is a question sports fans on social media have been asking a lot recently. The answer to the question is quite simple. Players need to juggle the ball for as long as possible and nominate fellow players to join in and do likewise. However, players have also been using toilet rolls instead of footballs to keep-up the juggling on a slightly more advanced level.

ICC to conduct Men's T20 World Cup as scheduled

Despite a lot of tension prevalent at the moment, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is positive that this year’s Men’s T20 World Cup will go ahead as scheduled. In an official statement, the ICC said that in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities and will continue to do so. The statement further read that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15 in seven venues across Australia and the ICC was planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled.

