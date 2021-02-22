James Anderson Defends ECB's 'rotation Policy' Amid Criticism Of Not Playing Best Players

England pacer James Anderson has defended ECB's 'rotation of players' policy, saying with the amount of cricket the team has to play in the coming months, one has to look at the "bigger picture". Anderson's comment comes at a time when the policy has been at the forefront of criticism. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen recently slammed ECB over the policy, saying in a big series like the one against India, the board must play their best players.

'Look at bigger picture'

Anderson said one has to look at the broad view behind it as the policy gives players the much-needed rest when the cricketing schedule is so much busier than before. "You have got to try and look at the bigger picture. The idea was if I missed that one, that would give me the best chance of being fit and firing for the pink-ball Test," Anderson told The Guardian.

Anderson himself was rested for the second game after picking up five wickets in the first. The pace bowler, who dismissed three key Indian batsmen in the second innings of the first match, made way for Stuart Broad to play in the second game. The 38-year-old is likely to play in the pink-ball match against India, starting February 24.

"I am feeling good and fresh and ready to go again if called upon. It’s frustrating to an extent but I can see the bigger picture with the amount of cricket that we have got," Anderson was quoted as saying by The Guardian. Anderson said England got 17 Test matches this year and the best way to get the key players on top of their game is by giving them some rest.

As part of the rotation policy, England has sent back its key all-rounder Moeen Ali and first-choice wicket-keeper batsman Jos Butler home. Moeen Ali gave an outstanding performance in the second Test match against India when most of England's players were struggling to do well with bat and ball. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood will join the rest of the team in Ahmedabad after missing the first two matches as part of the policy.

(With inputs from PTI)

