James Anderson Most Likely To Miss England Vs India 4th Test; Silverwood Provides Update

Veteran England pacer James Anderson has been in outstanding form in the ongoing England vs India Test series. Not only has he managed to stop Virat Kohli from scoring runs but, also produced some outstanding piece of bowling throughout the three-Test matches played so far. Anderson has been equally supported by Ollie Robinson who bowled really well in the last match helping England level the series. However, the recent report suggests that James Anderson is likely to be rested for the Oval test due to the upcoming cricket schedule.

England Chris Silverwood hints at breaking James Anderson-Ollie Robinson partnership

With James Anderson and Ollie Robinson sharing 29 wickets between them in the series so far, the absence of either would be a major blow for England in the upcoming Oval Test. However, with a lot of cricket still left to be played, Chris Silverwood has hinted about making a change in the bowling lineup for the fourth Test.

Speaking ahead of the England vs India 4th Test, Silverwood said, "What I don't want to do is break them. We've got a lot of cricket in front of us. The Tests are coming thick and fast now. They're back-to-back. It is difficult. These guys are giving everything, every day when we're out on the field. We've got to make sure we're looking after them, but I won't be making any decisions or judgments right now until we get to London."

England announce squad for 4th Test against India

The 15-members squad for the fourth Test against India sees the return of Chris Wood back from injury. The pacer missed the first three-Tests after suffering a heel injury from falling down some stairs. Apart from the return of Chris Woakes, star wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has not been included for the Oval Test due to 'the impending birth of his second child.

Silverwood also shed light on the inclusion of another wicket-keeper Sam Billings for the fourth Test against India and said, “Sam Billings, who was in the Test squad for the New Zealand series earlier this summer, returns as reserve keeper. He understands how we want to approach our cricket and is a popular member of the group. He will fit in well with the rest of the group,”

England's squad for the fourth Test against India

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.