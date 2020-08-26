James Anderson Net Worth, England Salary, Personal Life And 600 Test Wickets Feat

England pacer James Anderson is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the world. On Tuesday, the 38-year-old further enhanced his reputation by claiming his 600th Test wicket. In doing so, the Lancashire-born cricketer became the first pacer and fourth bowler overall after Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709) and Anil Kumble (619) to reach the landmark figure. To commemorate the momentous James Anderson 600 Test wickets feat, here is a look at some details regarding his net worth and personal life.

ICC celebrates James Anderson 600 Test wickets achievement

James Anderson 600 Test wickets: A peek behind James Anderson net worth and his personal life

How much is James Anderson net worth?

According to reckontalk.com, the James Anderson net worth is estimated to be US$8.2 million (i.e. approximately ₹61 crore). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as an active cricket player. The James Anderson net worth also constitutes his earnings from his endorsement deals for various brands. According to Sports Ekz, Anderson's current England salary stands at ₹6.1 crore per year.

Personal life: James Anderson wife

James Anderson's wife Daniella Lloyd is a model by profession. The two met for the first time in 2004 and married later in 2006. The couple has two children together.

James Anderson Test wickets tally: Updated numbers after ‘James Anderson 600’ moment

The staggering James Anderson Test wickets tally now comprises of an exact 600 victims. He made his international debut back in 2002 and played his first Test match a year later against Zimbabwe. Apart from a highly exclusive James Anderson Test wickets inventory, the veteran campaigner and an Ashes legend has also taken an additional 287 scalps in limited-overs matches (269 in ODIs and 18 in T20Is).

