'Would Be Nice If England Team Can Step Out Of Bio-secure Environment': James Anderson

James Anderson has said that he would welcome a break if the English side is allowed to step out of their bio-secure bubble ahead of the Pakistan series which gets underway on August 5 as per the revised schedule. Young English pacer Jofra Archer was banned from the ongoing second Test match at the Old Trafford, Manchester after he breached the bio-security protocols ahead of the contest. Archer was also fined an undisclosed amount by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

'Obviously it'd be nice': James Anderson

"I've heard whispers of it. Nothing confirmed. Obviously it'd be nice if we can get home for a few days in between the series but, yeah, at the moment we've not had anything confirmed so we'll just keep our fingers crossed on that one," ESPNCricinfo quoted Anderson as saying on the Sky Sports player zone. "We're looked after well. And yes, we've had to do things slightly differently, but we're getting to play cricket which is, you know, amazing really after the last few months. So we're just grateful for that," he added.

However, getting a break from the bio-secure bubble will require the permission of the UK government. "If we can get home for a few days in between the games then brilliant. If not, we'll just have to knuckle down and realise it'll be another three or four weeks through that Pakistan series before we can get home properly," Anderson said.

Currently, England and Windies players are staying in a bio-secure environment, and players are not allowed to leave that bubble as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

Can England settle scores at Manchester?

After having lost the opening contest in Southampton last week, the hosts must win this one in order to stay alive in the three-match series.

Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision seemed to be spot on as Roston Chase picked up two scalps while Alzarri Joseph contributed with one wicket as the hosts were reduced to 81/3 as even skipper Joe Root (23) could not make much of an impact. Opener Dom Sibley and middle-order batsman Ben Stokes then took matters in their own hands and ensured that the visitors had no reason to celebrate any further as they added 260 runs for the fourth-wicket stand.

Both notched up brilliant centuries as the hosts were eyeing a huge first-innings total.

Even though Sibley was dismissed for 120, Stokes still kept on going strong at 172 as England are 378/5 after 139 overs during the tea break on Day 2. He could only add four more runs and was eventually dismissed for 176 during the third session of play on Day 2. The Windies in reply were 32/1 at stumps.

Even though no play was possible on Day 3 due to heavy rains, the hosts have the upper hand in this contest provided they can bowl West Indies out cheaply twice.

