James Anderson On Verge Of Reaching Another Historic Test Milestone For England

England pacer James Anderson is on verge of reaching another milestone in his 19-year0old Test career. Anderson is just one match away from becoming England's most-capped Test player. The 38-year-old has played 160 Test matches for his country to date and needs just one more cap to equal the record of Alastair Cook, who played 161 Tests during the course of his career. Anderson is also the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket for his country, having scalped more than 614 wickets.

"For a bowler to play this amount of games, I don't know what the word is, but it's a bit mind-blowing to me. It does make me feel proud," he added. "I never imagined in a million years I'd get to this point. I don't feel like I've played that many games. My body doesn't feel old or tired. I just absolutely love Test cricket, I've got a huge passion for it. Growing up, all I wanted to do is play Test cricket for England and I'm honoured I've been able to do it for this long," Anderson was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Look back at Anderson's career

Anderson has played 160 Test matches since his debut in 2002 against Zimbabwe. As of May 2021, Anderson is the 4th-ranked Test bowler in the world and the only English player to feature in the top-5 of ICC Test bowling rankings. Anderson averages 26.46 in Test cricket. The English pacer has also played 194 ODI matches for his country and has taken 269 wickets at an average of 29.22. Last year, Anderson became the first fast bowler in the world to reach 600 wickets in Test cricket.

Anderson will next be seen in action during the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting June 2. He is also expected to play the five-match series against India between August and September.

IMAGE: AP

