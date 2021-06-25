James Anderson Pokes Fun At Sam Curran For Inflicting Euro 2020-style Run Out

England's 23-year-old all-rounder Sam Curran showcased his football skills during the second T20I fixture between England and Sri Lanka. The left-hander sent back Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka packing with his crafty footwork as he kicked the ball towards the stump to run the batter out in the encounter. While Curran wowed the viewers with his presence of mind, his England teammate James Anderson pulled his leg for the Euro 2020-style dismissal.

The Sam Curran run out dismissal garnered attention from several quarters as netizens praised him for his stunning footwork. Howeover, England's veteran pacer James Anderson has a contrasting take on it. As per BBC Sport, the 38-year-old made fun of Curran's football skills.

Anderson pointed out that the young all-rounder is so bad at football that he does not know which is his stronger foot. The incident took place on the third delivery of the second over of the contest. Watch the Sam Curran run out video here:

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 highlights

The second fixture of the three-match series was a must-win game for Sri Lanka as they looked to stay afloat in the series. Howeover, the visitors failed to come up with an improved performance in the game as their batting let them down on yet another occasion. They could only manage to post a total of 111 after 20 overs. Kusal Mendis was the top scorer for the Lankan team as he contributed with 39 crucial runs. Watch the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 highlights here:

Mark Wood and Adil Rashid were the pick of the bowlers for England as they claimed two wickets each in the important match. The hosts chased down the total comfortably with five wickets to spare. After having won the first two fixtures, Eoin Morgan and co. have pocketed the three-match T20I series. Sri Lanka have a chance of salvaging their pride by winning the ultimate match of the series on Saturday at Southampton.

