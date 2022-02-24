James Anderson Recounts '5-min Phone Call' Before Shock Exclusion For West Indies Series

Pacer James Anderson has finally broken his silence after being sensationally axed from the England Test squad for the upcoming series against West Indies. Anderson was excluded from the Test squad alongside another veteran bowler in the form of Stuart Broad. The decision was made in the wake of England's humiliating defeat in the Ashes series last month. Former cricketer Andrew Strauss, who took over as the interim director of ECB, was at the helm of the decision.

Anderson has said that he has still got the "hunger" and "passion" to play, adding that it was a "shock" and "disappointment" to get dropped from the squad. The 39-year-old stated that after having processed the news of his exclusion, it's important for him to focus on things that he can control and that is bowling the red cherry.

"I'm praying this isn't the end. I've got one more go at digging deep. I've got a lot left to offer - I've still got the hunger and passion to play. It was a shock and a disappointment to get that call but having processed it, it's important I try to focus on the stuff I can control and that's showing people what I can do with the ball in my hand," Anderson was quoted as saying on the official website of ICC, which cited BBC's Tailenders podcast as the original source.

"I think another frustration for me over the last couple of weeks is a five-minute phone call doesn't really clear much up for you. I do still feel like I've got a lot to offer. Since I've turned 35, my records got even better so I know that I'm not slowing down, I'm not losing anything. I've got one more go at digging deep, I've dug deep quite a lot over the last 20 years but I still love playing the game, I still loved bowling out in Australia even though the results didn't go our way," Anderson added.

While Anderson did not hit out at ECB for the decision, Broad did not hesitate to criticise the board for leaving out the two most experienced players. Anderson and Broad have a combined experience of 40 years at the highest level of cricket. With 640 wickets, Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Broad, on the other hand, has 537 wickets to his name and is sixth on the list of highest wicket-takers in Tests.

England's tour of West Indies

England and West Indies are slated to play a three-match Test series, beginning in Antigua on March 8. Apart from Anderson and Broad, a couple of other names were also missing from the squad, including the likes of Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns.

England's Test squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Image: EnglandCricket/Insta