Veteran England pacer James Anderson has opened up on the heated exchange between his teammate Jonny Bairstow and former India captain Virat Kohli that took place during the rescheduled fifth Test match in Edgbaston. Anderson, while speaking on BCC's Tailenders podcast, said if there is one person nobody should rile up the wrong way is Bairstow. Anderson pointed out that Bairstow's strike rate before the altercation was only 20 but it rose up to 150 after Kohli sledged him.

Anderson also talked about the chat that took place inside the England dressing room after the incident between Kohli and Bairstow. Anderson revealed that the first thing Bairstow said after coming back to the dressing room for lunch was, "When will they learn to shut it?". Bairstow shifted gears after his heated exchange with Kohli and scored an amazing century to help England make a comeback into the game.

"Jonny was 80 not out and Virat had been going at him and sledging him a lot. I don't know if you saw the strike-rate difference? His strike rate was about 20 before Virat started sledging him and about 150 after. His first words back in the dressing room at lunch were: 'When will they learn to shut it?' If there's somebody you don't want to rub up the wrong way, it is Jonny Bairstow," Anderson said on BCC's Tailenders podcast.

Kohli-Bairstow altercation

On Day 3 of the Test, Kohli and Bairstow were spotted exchanging sharp words before the latter hammered Indian bowlers all over the field to reach his 11th century in red-ball cricket. Kohli was attempting to enrage Bairstow since it is commonly known that the England batter plays too many false shots when involved in an altercation with a member of the other side. Kohli thought the plan would work in India's favour but it ended up hurting his own team.

England went on to win the game by 7 wickets with Bairstow hitting another century in the final innings of the game. Bairstow forged a crucial partnership with Joe Root in England's second innings to chase down a massive target of 378 runs. He was named the player of the match for scoring two centuries in the same match.

Image: Twitter/@EnglandCricket/AP