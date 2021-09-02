James Anderson Reveals How He Tackled Virat Kohli In 3rd Test, Says 'aim Was To...'

James Anderson, England's ace bowler, has revealed his strategy for dismissing India captain Virat Kohli in the third Test match at Headingley. Anderson said in his Telegraph column that he was constantly seeking ways to put pressure on Kohli from the other end because he didn't want him to get off to a fast start and feel too comfortable in the middle. Anderson claimed that when Ollie Robinson began taking wickets with the second new ball, he increased the pressure on Kohli, allowing his bowling partner to attack from the other end and eventually get the Indian skipper out.

"The ultimate aim is to bowl in a partnership and there was a good example of us working together in India’s second innings at Headingley. For the first 12 balls I bowled at Virat Kohli he left ten. Joe Root was asking me to try and make him play a bit more. I was thinking ‘I don’t want him to get off to a flyer’. I didn’t want him to feel comfortable and get to 20 or so quickly. I wanted to build some pressure. He was itching to get at the ball. Essentially my job that day as soon as Ollie started taking wickets with the second new ball was to apply pressure, and allow him to attack from his end, which he did, eventually getting Kohli caught at first slip," Anderson wrote in his column.

Anderson also discussed the emotions involved in dismissing Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Anderson, who has already dismissed Kohli a couple of times in the ongoing Test series, said there are always a lot of emotions since he is both a "good player" and the captain of the Indian side. Anderson stated in his column that he wants to show Kohli how important his wicket is to him by exhibiting emotions, exactly as the Indian captain does when his teammates take one of the opposition's wickets.

India vs England Tests

The ongoing five-match Test series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1 with the first game ending in a draw. India stunned the hosts as the Virat Kohli-led side came from the back to win the second Test at Lord's. However, England bounced back stronger in the third game and went on to win by an innings and 76 runs, courtesy of some amazing batting performances by the top-order. The fourth match is slated to be played at The Oval between September 2 and September 6. The match will start in India at 3.30 pm IST.

Image: AP

