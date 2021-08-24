James Anderson Says Joe Root Made Tactical Blunder At Lord's With India At Crucial Point

As India defeated England in the second Test at Lord's Cricket Ground, the miraculous win by Virat Kohli & Co is still buzzing in the English camp. England, who started day five of the Lord's Test in a strong position, eventually lost the game by 151 runs to a 'brilliant' India.

The players exchanged words regularly, but India fed off the intense atmosphere to lift their game while the hosts got sidetracked. English captain Joe Root during a press conference, admitted to committing tactical blunders and said he underestimated the Indian lower-order after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's batting.

Now, England's veteran speedster James Anderson speaking to the Tailenders podcast has admitted that skipper Joe Root did wrong to take him off the attack when Jasprit Bumrah came out to bat.

"When Joe touched on getting a few things wrong, I think, potentially, when Bumrah came in, he brought Mark Wood on and took me off. That’s the sort of thing he is talking about getting the emotion get the better of him. That was a sort of - trying for him to have a taste of his own medicine type of thing, rather than trying to get him out. You could just keep me on and normally see if he plays any big shot or anything like that, whereas he went with Mark Wood straightaway,” said James Anderson.

James Anderson hints luck was on India's side during Lord's Test

Despite Team India's hard-fought victory, the 39-year-old speedster reckons that the luck was on the visitor's side on Day 5 of the final second Test.

"I thought they had a day as well. Chances just dropping either side of the fielders, dropping short, play, and misses. On another day, one goes to hand and it’s a different story. But, all in all, it seemed that everything was against us that morning,”Anderson added.

Skipper Virat Kohli during the post-match press conference admitted that the verbal exchange between both the teams charged Team India even more. Anderson commented on it, saying "India are a passionate side. They use emotion differently from how we use it. They channel it well. We saw that on the last day. So I think that’s something we have got to think about going into the last three games.”

Meanwhile, the third Test between England and India will start on 25 August where Anderson will have to step up and lead a young and inexperienced bowling side at the Headingley Stadium, Leeds.

